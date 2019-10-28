Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morris Plains Man Had Loaded Gun In His Carry-On At Newark Airport: TSA

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A gun was found at a Newark Airport security checkpoint Monday, authorities said
A gun was found at a Newark Airport security checkpoint Monday, authorities said Photo Credit: TSA

A Morris Plains man headed to Florida was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday when a loaded gun was found in his carry-on luggage, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement.

The 22-caliber handgun was detected by X-ray at a security checkpoint in Terminal C. It was loaded with four bullets, the TSA said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was arrested by Port Authority police.

It was the 11th gun found at a Newark Airport security checkpoint so far this year. Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition, the TSA noted, although firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.