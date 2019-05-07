Contact Us
Morris County Woman Charged With Dumping 10-Week-Old Puppy In Lake

Jerry DeMarco
Tonya Fea
Tonya Fea Photo Credit:

A Morris County woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with dumping a 10-week-old Golden Retriever puppy in a lake in a cage.

Tonya Fea, 47, of Jefferson Township is charged with two counts of animal cruelty and one of trespassing, authorities said.

The pup -- nicknamed "Jenny" -- was found last Tuesday submerged in a cage in Greenwood Pond on Bonter Road.

She was taken to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory, where a necropsy was conducted.

Authorities soon after began to search for Fea, who was released pending a May 22 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief Timothy Storbeck said in a joint announcement.

