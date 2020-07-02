Morris County Toddler Accidentally Locks Herself In Sweltering Car For Nearly 90 Minutes

A 4-year-old Morris County girl was evaluated by her pediatrician after accidentally locking herself in her parents' sweltering car for more than an hour Thursday, authorities said.

The tot walked out of her house unbeknownst to her parents, and made her way to the vehicle -- locking herself inside, as temperatures hovered around 90 degrees, Denville Police Capt. Jeffrey Tucker said.

The girl's parents began searching for her all around the house as soon as they realized she was missing, Tucker said. They found her inside the car -- where she was believed to have been for between 60 and 90 minutes, Tucker said.

The toddler's dad, a doctor, had brought her to their pool to lower her body temperature, when police arrived at the scene.

Her parents brought her to her pediatrician for medical evaluation.

The incident was not suspicious and no charges were filed, Tucker said.

