Morris County Squatter's Faulty Heater Ignites 2-Alarm Farmhouse Fire, Police Say

A man seeking shelter in a Morris County farmhouse accidentally started a fire when his heater malfunctioned, police said.

Jon Greene, 68, had set up a propaneci heater inside one of the barns at "The Oaks at Denville," when it malfunctioned and set the structure on fire around 3:05 a.m. Tuesday, local police said.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the Pocono Road facility to knock down the 2-alarm blaze.

Greene was subsequently charged with criminal trespass and released on his own recognizance, authorities said.

