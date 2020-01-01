Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: 'Inseparable' Couple Dies In Butler New Year's Eve Blaze
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morris County Psychiatric Hospital Resident Charged In New Year's Eve Stabbing Death

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A 28-year-old resident of the Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital in Parsippany was charged in a New Year's Eve stabbing death at the facility, authorities said.
A 28-year-old resident of the Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital in Parsippany was charged in a New Year's Eve stabbing death at the facility, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A resident of the Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital in Parsippany was charged in a New Year's Eve stabbing death at the facility, authorities said.

Hospital staff found the victim lying on the floor in a pool of blood in the room of Rashid Davis, 28, who was in the hallway with blood on his hand, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple stab wounds to the neck area, and the incident was ruled a homicide, Knapp said.

Davis was arrested and charged by warrant-complaint with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the incident.

Davis remains in custody and is pending a first appearance in superior court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.