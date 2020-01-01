Morris County Psychiatric Hospital Resident Charged In New Year's Eve Stabbing Death

A resident of the Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital in Parsippany was charged in a New Year's Eve stabbing death at the facility, authorities said.

Hospital staff found the victim lying on the floor in a pool of blood in the room of Rashid Davis, 28, who was in the hallway with blood on his hand, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple stab wounds to the neck area, and the incident was ruled a homicide, Knapp said.

Davis was arrested and charged by warrant-complaint with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the incident.

Davis remains in custody and is pending a first appearance in superior court.

