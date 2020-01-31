Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Morris County Pedestrian Killed On Route 23 In Wayne

Jerry DeMarco
police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A Morris County man was struck and killed on Route 23 in Wayne Friday night, authorities said.

Gavino Salazar, 27, of Pequannock was struck by the 2018 Honda Tucson near the Royal Car Wash on the northbound highway around 6:45 p.m., authorities said.

He was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint release.

No charges were filed or summonses issued to the driver, a 30-year-old Congers, NY woman, they said.

However, they said, an investigation by Valdes's fatal accident investigation unit and Wayne police was continuing.

