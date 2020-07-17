Morris County Officers Rescue Sweating, Crying Kids From Sweltering Car As Dad Shops

Charges are pending against a Morris County dad who left his two children -- one of who is developmentally disabled -- in a sweltering car for more than 45 minutes while he shopped, authorities said.

A 4-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy who has delays were found profusely sweating and crying locked inside a car at Wegmans on Sylvan Way around 6:30 p.m. July 5, Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

Temperatures hovered around 90 degrees as the officers -- responding on a tip -- broke into the car and gave the kids water, Roddy said.

Officers brought the kids into their patrol cars as store employees made announcements seeking their father.

After 20 minutes, Paul Michel, 34, of Lake Hiawatha, came outside, authorities told Daily Voice. Surveillance footage showed he'd been inside shopping for more than 45 minutes, according to Roddy.

The children were turned over to their mother.

Charges against Michel were pending, as the case was initially being handled by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, but later turned over to local authorities, police told Daily Voice.

