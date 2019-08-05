Contact Us
Morris County Man Fatally Shot In Newark Was Expecting First Baby

Paul Milo
Jahad Payne, 23 of Randolph
Jahad Payne, 23 of Randolph Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Morris County man in Newark early Monday morning.

Police investigating a report shots fired discovered Jahahd O. Payne, 23, in a vehicle parked in the 200 block of South 9th Street.

Payne, who had been shot, was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:42 a.m.

More than $1,500 had been raised as of Monday night on a GoFundMe in Payne's memory.

"He was an amazing friend, passionate worker and talented artist," campaign founder Kelsey Lovenberg wrote.

"He made a difference in the lives of so many. He was expecting his first child later this year and leaves so many with an empty space in his heart."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC  (1-877-847-7432).

