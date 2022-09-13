Morris County Man Broke Apart Illegal Assault Rifle, Stashed It With Family: Police

A Morris County man tried to hide an illegal assault rifle from police by breaking it down and giving different parts to each of his family members, authorities said.

The Washington Township Police Department received reports that a Long Valley man illegally possessed an assault rifle on Thursday, Sept. 8, the department said in a release on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Officers completed a search warrant for the home where the rifle was believed to be and found that the weapon had been broken down and hidden in the home with different family members, the police department said.

The man — whose identity was not released — was charged with possession of an illegal assault rifle and given a mandatory Morris County Superior Court date.

Meanwhile, the full assault rifle was put together to ensure that all of the pieces were accounted for.

