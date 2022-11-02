Morris County Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Girls In Motel Room, Police Say

A Morris County man is facing several charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two girls at a motel room.

Jose Rivera-Lobos, 30, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 6 after an investigation showed that he assaulted two victims who were with him at an Econolodge motel, Andover Township Police said in a Friday release.

Lobos, of Dover, was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of children, police said.

Lobos was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges were pending.

Assisting agencies include the Newton Police Department, NJSP Crime Scene Unit, and the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office.

