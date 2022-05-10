Contact Us
Morris County Man, 36, Charged With Aggravated Sexual Assault Of Teen Victim: Police

Valerie Musson
Hanover Police
Hanover Police Photo Credit: Hanover NJ Police Department via Facebook

A 36-year-old Morris County man was jailed on accusations involving the sexual assault of a teen victim, authorities said.

Melquiades Porfirio, of East Hanover, was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 16 years old, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact, and second-degree child endangerment, Hanover Police said in a press release on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Porfirio was taken into custody on Friday, Sept. 9 following an in-depth investigation into a report of the sexual assault of a minor, police said.

He was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a hearing.

