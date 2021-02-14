Morris County Homeowner Killed Several Vultures With Air Rifle: Police

A homeowner in Morris County was charged after shooting and killing several vultures with an air rifle, authorities announced.

A complaint from a Dover resident stated that several dead turkey vultures were found on his property between mid-December 2021 and mid-January 2022, the New Jersey Conservation Officers Association said citing a report to the Fish and Game Council.

An injured vulture was taken to The Raptor Trust in Millington for treatment and later euthanized due to the severity of the injuries, the association said.

The Raptor Trust performed an x-ray on the injured vulture that showed a projectile lodged in its upper torso consistent with an air rifle pellet, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation determined the property from which the shots had most likely been fired, and the owner admitted during questioning to shooting the vultures, the association said.

The homeowner was issued several summonses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.