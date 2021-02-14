Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Pedestrian, 64, Struck, Killed In East Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morris County Homeowner Killed Several Vultures With Air Rifle: Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A homeowner in Morris County was charged after shooting and killing several vultures with an air rifle, authorities announced.
A homeowner in Morris County was charged after shooting and killing several vultures with an air rifle, authorities announced. Photo Credit: Pixabay/MOHANN

A homeowner in Morris County was charged after shooting and killing several vultures with an air rifle, authorities announced.

A complaint from a Dover resident stated that several dead turkey vultures were found on his property between mid-December 2021 and mid-January 2022, the New Jersey Conservation Officers Association said citing a report to the Fish and Game Council.

An injured vulture was taken to The Raptor Trust in Millington for treatment and later euthanized due to the severity of the injuries, the association said.

The Raptor Trust performed an x-ray on the injured vulture that showed a projectile lodged in its upper torso consistent with an air rifle pellet, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation determined the property from which the shots had most likely been fired, and the owner admitted during questioning to shooting the vultures, the association said.

The homeowner was issued several summonses.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.