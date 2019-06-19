Morris County Hiker Dies Climbing Mount Washington

A 63-year-old woman from Morris County died attempting to climb Mount Washington, authorities said.

Sandra Lee of Mount Tabor was hiking up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail in sub-zero temperatures with two family members when she suffered symptoms of hypothermia around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, New Hampshire Fish and Game law enforcement said in a statement.

Her family members called 9-1-1 when they got above the junction of Lion Head Trail and Tuckerman Ravine Trail. Windchills of 12 degrees with gusts up to 60 miles-per-hour were reported.

"When Park staff arrived on the scene, they gave warm and dry clothing to all three members of the hiking party," officials said.

"After receiving the warm and dry clothing, Lee’s family members were assisted up the trail by one Park staff member, to a summit building to get even warmer.

"The other Park staff member stayed with Lee with hopes to warm her up, as she was no longer mobile but still alive."

A pair of conservation officers carried Lee two-tenths of a mile to Mount Washington Auto Road. She was taken in an ambulance to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

