Morris County Firefighters Douse Balcony Blaze At Multi-Family Home (PHOTOS)

Numerous fire crews throughout Morris County helped to douse a Tuesday afternoon blaze that broke out on the second-floor balcony of a multi-family home.

The Boonton Fire Department responded to the call and requested a second alarm after observing flames billowing from the balcony of the two-story brick building in Boonton around 2:50 p.m., the department said.

The fire was placed under control in about 10 minutes, and crews remained at the scene for about an hour and a half, authorities said.

Several agencies assisted and provided mutual aid, including the Boonton Township Fire Department, Lake Hiawatha Fire Department, Parsippany Fire District 4, Parsippany District 5 Fire Department, Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department, Montville Volunteer Fire Department, Pine Brook Volunteer Fire Department, Denville Volunteer Fire Department, Town of Boonton Police Department, Boonton Township Police Department, Saint Clair’s EMS, Morris County Office of Emergency Management, and the Morris County Communications Center.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

