Morris County Couple Admit Ducking $261,758 In Federal Income Taxes

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito credited special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation with the investigation leading to the pleas. Photo Credit: IRS

A Morris County couple who owned and operated construction businesses admitted in federal court in Newark that they stiffed the government out of $261,758 in income tax payments.

Roger Magill, 50, of Wharton admitted using a bogus ID to cash checks from Reliable Construction (also known as Reliable Paving) and Hackensack Pavers between 2014 and 2016, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Ruby Magill, also 50, meanwhile, admitted that she helped her husband out by “allowing him to deposit his hidden income into business bank accounts that she operated and controlled,” Carpenito said.

U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton scheduled Jan. 20 sentencings for Roger Magill for his guilty plea to three counts of tax evasion and for his wife for a guilty plea to misprision of felony (which occurs when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform authorities).

Carpenito credited agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation with the investigation leading to the guilty pleas, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamel Semper, chief of his Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark.

