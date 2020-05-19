Morning Blaze Guts Orange Multi-Family Home

A morning fire ravaged an Orange multi-family home Tuesday.

Firefighters found heavy flames on all floors of the three-story Park Street home shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The blaze went to three alarms less than an hour later and was knocked down about a half-hour after that.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

The Park Street blaze in Orange went to three alarms less than an hour after it broke out. ALL PHOTOS: Rob Munson

Among those assisting their Orange colleagues at the scene or in coverage were firefighters from Newark, Bloomfield, Montclair, West Orange, Irvington, East Orange, Cedar Grove, South Orange and Maplewood.

