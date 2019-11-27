Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Teaneck Car Fire Spreads To Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

More Than A Feline: Port Authority Officers Rescue Stray Cat At GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Port Authority Police Officer Brian Gleason
Port Authority Police Officer Brian Gleason Photo Credit: COURTESY: Port Authority PD

A group of contractors weren’t kitten when they alerted Port Authority Police Officer Brian Gleason to a furmidable feline who’d scampered up scaffolding between the George Washington Bridge’s upper and lower levels.

Gleason and two PAPD Emergency Services Unit officers joined the workers on the north walkway midspan, climbing the scaffold toward the stray cat, Port Authority Spokesperson Lenis Rodrigues said.

They captured the malnourished purrpetrator with a snare, then took the kitty to the PAPD command center in Fort Lee in a crate, she said.

After pawsing for ample food and water, Gleason took the Notorious C.A.T. to the Bergen County Animal Shelter in Teterboro for a complete examination – and, it's expected, an adoption.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.