More Arrests In Viral-Video Jersey City Beating

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with an assault on a Newark man in Jersey City that was filmed and posted online earlier this month , a city spokeswoman said Thursday.

Danyisha Beverly, 25, of Jersey City, has been charged with robbery and riot following her arrest Tuesday afternoon, the spokeswoman said. Rasheed Reed, 29, of Jersey City, has been charged with criminal mischief and riot.

On July 14, a 42-year-old man was pulled from his car at MLK Boulevard and Orient Way and struck by several people. The disturbing incident was captured on video, which was posted online and widely shared.

Beverly and Reed are the fifth and sixth suspects arrested in connection with the incident.

