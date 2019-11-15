Moonachie PD: Driver Tosses Pot Out Window During Pursuit

A driver who led a Moonachie police office on a brief chase while tossing pot out the window had a bag of the drug and a pair of brass knuckles with him, authorities said.

Officer Mark Mulvaney was on patrol on Moonachie Avenue when he tried pulling over a 2015 Mercedes Benz that crossed over the double-yellow line before turning onto Redneck Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

Michael McCloud, 34, of Paterson refused to stop, continuing on for nearly a mile while throwing things out the window that included a bag of marijuana, the chief said.

After McCloud finally stopped, Mulvaney found pot and brass knuckles on the driver’s seat, he said.

McCloud was released pending a court hearing on charges of eluding, hindering apprehension and possession of drugs and a weapon.

He also received several traffic summonses and his vehicle was impounded, the chief said.

