Montvale Woman, 77, Killed In House Fire

UPDATE: A 77-year-old widow was killed in a roaring fire that tore through the roof of her Montvale home Sunday, authorities confirmed.

Ammunition reportedly exploded inside the North Avenue home of Ninette Grannis after the four-alarm fire broke out just before 1 p.m.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was summoned, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Several fire departments assisted, including Park Ridge and Woodcliff Lake.

Several EMS units also responded.

Ninette (Starets) Grannis's husband of 52 years, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Grosvenor Grannis III, was 76 when he died at their home in 2014.

