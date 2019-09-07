Montvale Crash: Oradell Driver Airlifted To HUMC, Borough Driver Taken To Valley

A 43-year-old Oradell driver was airlifted to the hospital with a serious head injury following a noontime crash Tuesday in Montvale.

A 61-year-old Montvale woman whose Mazda collided with his 2008 Mercedes Benz SUV at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Mercedes Drive was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with hand and chest injuries, Police Chief Joseph Sanfillipo said.

“The cause of the crash is being investigated, and no summonses have been issued at this time,” Sanfillipo said Tuesday afternoon.

“Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene,” the chief said.

Firefighters established a landing zone at the Chestnut Ridge Recreational Complex, where AirMed One collected the victim for transport to Hackensack University Medical Center.

