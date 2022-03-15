MoMa Stabbing Suspect Purportedly Nabbed In Philly

A man wanted for jumping behind a counter at New York City's Museum of Modern Art and stabbing two employees was arrested after police spotted him sleeping at the Greyhound bus terminal in Philadelphia, multiple news reports say.

Surveillance footage shows Gary Cabana, 60, hopping the counter at the museum and attacking two 24-year-old employees multiple times on Saturday, CBS3 reports.

Cabana's Instagram page shows he has an appreciation for the arts. He was apparently a MoMa member who recently had his membership revoked, the outlet said citing police.

He was spotted sleeping at the Chinatown bus station in Philadelphia around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 15 and arrested without incident, the New York Post says. He is awaiting extradition to New York, the outlet said.

