Mom Struck Pushing 2 Young Kids Out Of SUV's Path Crossing Park Ridge Street

A Park Ridge mom and her two young children escaped serious injury when they were struck by an SUV crossing the street Wednesday night, authorities said.

The mother was pushing a stroller with a 2-year-old child in it and holding her 6-year-old daughter's hand as they crossed Kinderkamack Road from east to west around 7:30 p.m. when they were hit by a 2019 BMW SX7 whose driver was turning left from Madison Avenue to head north, Capt. Joseph Rampolla said.The mother sustained minor injuries after getting her children out the way of serious harm, Rampolla said.She was taken to HUMC Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood as a precaution, the captain said.

The children, who were tapped by the vehicle but not injured, were picked up at the scene by their father, he said.

No summonses were immediately issued to the 48-year-old Alpine driver, who stopped his vehicle at the stop sign before turning, Rampolla said. An investigation was continuing, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.