Mom Of Rutgers Freshman Killed By Train Sues Fraternity, University Over Unauthorized Party

The mom of a former Rutgers University student who was struck and killed by a train after leaving a fraternity party has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university and the fraternity, NJ.com reports.

Claudia Patterson filed the suit in Superior Court of Middlesex County on behalf of her son, Kenneth Patterson of Rockaway, who died as a freshman in 2017.

The suit alleges that Theta Delta Chi, the fraternity throwing the party, was on a cease and desist order and was prohibited from sponsoring or hosting any fraternity-related events.

Patterson -- a Morris Knolls High School graduate -- was drunk when he left the Huntington Street frat house on Dec. 9, 2017, and was fatally struck by an Amtrak train while headed back to his dorm room, one of his friends told the Daily Record.

Kenny Patterson's family has launched the Justice for Kenny Patterson campaign in an effort to uncover further details surrounding the night and his tragic death. Justice for Kenny Patterson

The lawsuit accuses the university of failing to oversee fraternity events on campus and says Theta Delta Chi "acted with complete disregard for the safety of others" in providing alcohol for underage students.

