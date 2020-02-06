Mom, 6-Year-Old Daughter Shot Dead In West Orange Apartment

A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were found dead by a family member in their West Orange apartment, authorities said.

Both Sushmiba Bardhan, 36, and her daughter were killed Sunday, in their Susan Court apartment, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and West Orange Police Chief James P. Abbott said Tuesday.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, said authorities who were not releasing further information.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The preliminary investigation indicates there is no danger to the community.

