Mobile Crane Goes Up In Flames On Route 80, Fire Truck Involved In Crash

Flames destroyed a mobile crane Thursday afternoon off Route 80 in Totowa, while a Wayne fire truck headed to the scene reportedly was involved in a crash.

The westbound highway just before Minnisink Road was closed as Totowa firefighters and members of the West Paterson Fire Department doused the flames, which spread to nearby brush, shortly before 3 p.m.

People nearby reported hearing an explosion. A large hydraulic fuel spill required attention.

A New Jersey State Police trooper required medical attention for a minor injury from tire debris, responders said.

There was no immediate information on the fire truck crash on Union Boulevard.

New Jersey State Police were investigating the Route 80 fire. Wayne police were among the responders to the crash in the township.

