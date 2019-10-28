Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Missing Sussex County Teen Jordin Tenk Found Dead

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jordin Tenk, 15, of Highland Lakes.
Jordin Tenk, 15, of Highland Lakes. Photo Credit: Jessica Ezzo

A missing Sussex County teen was found dead on Monday, authorities said.

The body of Jordin Tenk, 15, of Highland Lakes, was found around 12:30 p.m., in a heavily wooded area near Hamburg Mountain by search team members with the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office, Hardyston Township Police Chief Bret Alemy said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said. There incident was not considered a threat to the general public, Alemy said.

Tenk, a sophomore Vernon Township High School, indicated that he intended on harming himself before he went missing Friday evening, authorities said at the time.

He had been visiting his mother's house in the Stockholm section of Hardyston before his disappearance, news reports said.

More than $400 had been raised for Tenk's funeral on a GoFundMe as of Monday evening.

The Hardyston Township Police Department was assisted by the Morris County Department of Public Safety/OEM Drone Unit, Ramapo Search and Rescue, Maywood Police K9, Vernon Township Police and the Franklin Borough Police Department in the search.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.