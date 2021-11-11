Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sex Assaults, Football Hazing Incident Probed At NJ High School, Report Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Missing NJ Teen Jashyah Moore Found Safe

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jashyah Moore
Jashyah Moore Photo Credit: Provided

Jashyah Moore, a 14-year-old New Jersey girl who had been missing since October, was found safe on Thursday, Nov. 11, authorities confirmed.

The teen had last been seen Oct. 14 at a deli near her East Orange home. A $20,000 reward had been issued for anyone who could help find her.

Jashyah was found in New York City and was "being provided all appropriate services, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. "She will be returned to NJ shortly."

More information was expected to be released Friday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.