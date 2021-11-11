Missing NJ Teen Jashyah Moore Found Safe

Jashyah Moore, a 14-year-old New Jersey girl who had been missing since October, was found safe on Thursday, Nov. 11, authorities confirmed.

The teen had last been seen Oct. 14 at a deli near her East Orange home. A $20,000 reward had been issued for anyone who could help find her.

Jashyah was found in New York City and was "being provided all appropriate services, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. "She will be returned to NJ shortly."

More information was expected to be released Friday.

