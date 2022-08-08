Missing Morris County Man With Dementia, 67, Walked Away From Home, Police Say

Seen him? Authorities are searching for a missing Morris County man with dementia who may have walked away from his home.
Mansfield Creighton, 67, walked away from 430 Western Ave. in Morristown between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, and 5 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, the Morris Township Police Department said.
Creighton has been diagnosed with dementia, police say.
Creighton was wearing a black t-shirt with gold lettering, gray and green pants, and black Nike sneakers at the time of his disappearance, authorities said.
He does not have a wallet or cell phone on him.
Anyone with information on Creighton’s whereabouts is urged to call 973-326-7480. If seen call 973-539-0777.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.