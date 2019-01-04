Minors -- 15, 16 -- Busted In Paterson Stolen Car Spree, Home Burglaries, Police Chase

The third teen who bailed out of a sedan stolen during a home burglary last weekend was caught by Paterson police, authorities said.

The 15-year-old also was responsible for another home burglary in the city's Hillcrest section -- with another 15-year-old who also was seized -- as well as another car theft Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

The 2014 Honda stolen during a home break-in Saturday night on Preakness Avenue was spotted a short time later by Officer Robert Klein Jr. at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Broadway, Speziale said.

All three occupants bailed out after a brief pursuit, he said.

Officers Brian Culmone and Tyseme Holmes chased down one of them, in the 300 block of Broadway, Speziale said.

Detective Sgt. Rich Martinez spotted a second suspect after police set up a perimeter at Pearl and Caroll streets. Culmone and fellow officer Gerard Speziale chased him through several yards and tackled him, the police director said.

Delinquency complaints were filed against the pair, both 16, he said.

Detectives Charlie Garcia and Andres Brea identified the 15-year-old as the third suspect soon after.

The teen was taken into custody on a delinquency complaint accusing him of burglary, motor vehicle theft and eluding after proceeds from the residential break-in were found at his home. He also received several summonses, Speziale said.

The same juvenile was seized by patrol officers in Westside Park a month ago in connection with another stolen car, the director noted.

Detectives tied him and another 15-year-old to another home burglary, as well. Both were issued juvenile complaints for burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.