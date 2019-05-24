Minivan With Kids Inside Injures DPW Worker In Rochelle Park Hit-Run

A DPW worker was treated for minor injuries after a minivan with juveniles inside struck a trailer hitting him in a Rochelle Park chain reaction crash Friday morning.

The female driver didn't get far when she tried to flee the scene at Midland Park Elementary School and was stopped by Hackensack police soon after, authorities said.

The incident was under investigation as of 11 a.m., Hackensack Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

