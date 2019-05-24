Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Minivan With Kids Inside Injures DPW Worker In Rochelle Park Hit-Run

by Paul Milo & Cecilia Levine
A driver left the scene after striking a DPW worker in Rochelle Park Friday near Midland School, according to police.
Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A DPW worker was treated for minor injuries after a minivan with juveniles inside struck a trailer hitting him in a Rochelle Park chain reaction crash Friday morning.

The female driver didn't get far when she tried to flee the scene at Midland Park Elementary School and was stopped by Hackensack police soon after, authorities said.

The incident was under investigation as of 11 a.m., Hackensack Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

