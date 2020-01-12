Minivan Crash Topples Wires, Closes Route 17 For Hours

A crash that stretched utility wires across Route 17 Sunday morning in Upper Saddle River occurred when a 58-year-old Paterson driver suffered a medical episode, authorities told Daily Voice .

The victim was alone in his Dodge Caravan when it veered off the southbound highway and struck a tree and a utility pole near Maserati of Bergen County shortly after 7:30 a.m., Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening, Kane said.

The crash, meanwhile, strew wires across the highway, closing both sides.

Northbound Route 17 was reopened at 11:15 a.m.

Southbound Route 17 was opened around noon. One lane remained closed into the afternoon.

Joining borough police at the scene were Upper Saddle River firefighters, the Upper Saddle River Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Ramsey police, the Ramsey Rescue Squad and PSE&G.

