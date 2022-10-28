Meth With Street Value Of $6,000 Seized From Pair In Hudson County: Prosecutor

Nearly a pound of methamphetamine worth nearly $6,000 has been seized from a Jersey City woman and New York man, authorities announced.

Lynnette Lipinski, 39, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, NY, were arrested at a home on Sherman Avenue in Jersey City Thursday, Oct. 27, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

During the course of the investigation, over 450 grams of methamphetamine were recovered, with a street value of approximately $6,000, following a joint investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service, Suarez said.

Lipinski and Fooda were both charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and held to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

