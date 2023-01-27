Men Who Killed 17-Year-Old Jersey City Girl Get Prison Time

A pair of men charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Jersey City girl were sentenced to state prison on Friday Jan. 27, authorities said.

Alterik Ellis, 29, and Travis DeFoe, 32, both of Jersey City, were sentenced to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2018 shooting death of Jade Saunders in Jersey City, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Ellis and DeFoe were each convicted at trial of murder, theft and weapons offenses, Suarez said.

“No family should ever lose a child in a senseless act of gun violence,” said Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Roe. “It is our hope today’s sentence provides comfort to the victim’s family as they continue to heal from this tragedy.”

On Oct. 26, 2018, at approximately 11:35 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of 76 Brinkerhoff Street. Responding officers found an unresponsive woman – later identified as Saunders, with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other individuals were injured during the shooting.

