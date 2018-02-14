Contact Us
Men In Stolen Mercedes Seen Burglarizing Cars In Morris County, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Florham Park Police Department
Florham Park Police Department Photo Credit: Florham Park Police Department and Office of Emergency Management via Facebook

Two men in a stolen Mercedes burglarized several vehicles in Morris County over the weekend, authorities said.

The burglaries occurred in the Summit Woods section of Florham Park, the local police department and office of emergency management said Sunday evening.

The suspects were identified as two Black males in a gray Mercedes Benz found to be stolen, authorities said.

“Please secure your vehicles,” police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the Florham Park Police Department and Office of Emergency Management.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.