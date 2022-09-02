Men In Armed Robberies Nabbed In Routine NJ Traffic Stop With Guns, Magazines: Police

A pair of Brooklyn men were arrested during a traffic stop in Hudson County for several gunpoint robberies on Long Island, authorities said.

Police stopped Seti Barnwell, 22, and Emmanuel Philostin, 20, after spotting their Dodge Charger with heavily tinted windows on the Meadowlands Parkway on Feb. 7, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

A loaded Taurus G2C, 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and two .40 caliber 15-round magazines were recovered, Miller said.

Both men were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm possession of a high capacity magazine, unlawful possession of hollow-point ammunition, and unlawful possession of handgun ammunition.

They were lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

