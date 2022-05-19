Men Had Victim Lying On Ground Removing Sneakers At Gunpoint When Police Showed Up: Newark PD

Police interrupting a horrifying armed robbery in Newark recovered two loaded handguns and arrested two men, they said.

Shaquan M. Burr and Tajir Branch, both 22, had a male lying on the ground at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. at Hobson Street and Bragaw Avenue on Tuesday, May 17 when police arrived, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

One suspect was assaulting the victim with a gun while the other was taking his shoes off, O'Hara said.

Upon becoming aware of police presence, both suspects ran, police said. Burr tossed a handgun and a vest he was wearing onto the street, authorities said. He was quickly apprehended, and police recovered the .9MM loaded handgun, according to O'Hara.

Branch was arrested at the scene and was also found in possession of a loaded .9MM handgun.

Burr and Branch each face charges of conspiracy, robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

"Because each suspect was armed, this incident could have quickly resulted in violence," said O'Hara. "So far this year, Newark Police have recovered 280 illegal weapons, reflecting a 50 percent increase over the same period on 2021."

