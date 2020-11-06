Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Breaking News: Two Hospitalized In Route 17 Pileup
Men Armed With AR-15 Busted Trying To 'Straighten Out' Philadelphia Vote Count

Cecilia Levine
Philadelphia Police
Philadelphia Police Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/phillypolice/

A pair of armed men trying to "straighten out" the vote count in Philadelphia were arrested Thursday night, news reports say.

Bike patrol officers stopped the two men around 10:30 p.m., and found they were carrying a pair of guns -- which they did not have permits to carry in Pennsylvania, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The men were apparently armed with an AR-15 and had recently bought parts for the rifle, along with a stockpile of ammo, the outlet said.

They had traveled from Virginia Beach to "straighten things out" in Philadelphia as workers counted the mail-in votes, the Inquirer said citing a law enforcement source.

Their car -- a silver Hummer found parked on North 13th Street near the convention center -- boasted QAnon decals and other bumper stickers supporting conspiracy theorist groups, news reports say.

The car remained parked on N. 13th Street Friday morning. The two men were taken into custody with charges pending, news reports say.

The FBI and local police are investigating.

Meanwhile, mail-in ballots were still being counted Friday afternoon in the city, where Joe Biden pulled past President Donald Trump by more than 5,500 votes around 9 a.m.

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

