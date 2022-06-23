Meet This NJ Police Department's LGBTQ+ Liaison

A police department in New Jersey is hoping to provide more support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Kearny Police Department appointed Officer Nicole Cain (she/her) as its first LGBTQ+ liaison.

A five-year veteran who was born and raised in Kearny. She currently resides in Morris County with her wife, Mary, and their dog, Gryffin.

Cain's appointment as the LGBTQ+ Liaison is part of a statewide initiative to provide support to both law enforcement and the community who may be struggling with LGBTQ+ matters, her department said.

The program is designed to build a stronger relationship and promote trust through training and community outreach between the LGBTQ+ community and police officers.

The liaison also serves as an internal resource for fellow officers to have open and honest discussions regarding calls for service involving LGBTQ+ persons, updates on state and federal protection policies, and available local resources.

Officer Cain is available to speak with anyone in need of non-emergent police services or just a listening ear. She can be reached at ncain@kearnynjpd.org.

