Medical Episode Sends Sedan Barreling Into Ridgewood Backyard

A driver was hospitalized with injuries that responders didn’t consider life-threatening after his sedan barreled into a Ridgewood backyard Monday night.

Village firefighters used a chain saw to create an opening so that a flatbed tow truck could remove the four-door Buick from behind the Rock Road home.

An ambulance took the driver to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Assisting were police from Fair Lawn, Glen Rock and Hawthorne, along with Ridgewood EMS.

