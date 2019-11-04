Mechanic Charged With Sexually Assaulting Hackensack Pre-Teen

A 57-year-old mechanic from the Bronx was charged with sexually assaulting a pre-teen when he lived in Hackensack.

Members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Special Victims Unit arrested Francisco Rosario after they and Hackensack police investigated a June complaint, the prosecutor said Monday.

A judge ordered that Rosario, who the prosecutor said is married, remain held in the Bergen County Jail while awaiting a detention hearing following his arrest in Carlstadt on Friday.

He's charged with criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

