Maywood Woman, 41, Killed In Christmas Crash On NJ Turnpike

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 41-year-old Maywood woman was killed in a crash on the NJ Turnpike overnight Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Kelly Bey was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry, and she stopped in the center lane near milepost 120 in Teaneck, when she was struck by a Lexus SUV just before 1 a.m. Friday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Bey was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Lexus sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of 4:45 p.m. Friday.

