Maywood Police Officer Nabs Fleeing Motorist After Crash

A Maywood police officer chased down a speeding borough motorist driving an uninsured, uninspected car, authorities said.

Kevin McNamara, 29, kept going after Officer Shawn Patton tried to stop him around 1:15 a.m. Friday, Police Detective Sgt. Jason Liaban said.

He continued on Spring Valley Avenue before hitting a curb near Pine Street, Liaban said Monday.

Patton took McNamara into custody and issued him summonses for reckless driving, speeding, failing to have his vehicle inspected and not having insurance, the sergeant said.

McNamara also was charged criminally with eluding and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

