Maywood PD: Special Education Driver With Fake License Flees In School Van, Nearly Hits 3

A Peruvian national caught using a phony driver's license sped off from police in Maywood in a special education van, nearly hitting a detective and two other people, authorities said.

Jorge Lock, 56, led a chase of more than a mile through Maywood side streets before police broke it off near the Paramus border, Detective Sgt. Matthew Parodi said Thursday.

Lock -- who has a half-dozen or so recent addresses, including Lyndhurst -- came to police headquarters with his lawyer and surrendered on Wednesday, nine days after the incident, the sergeant said.

Compliance officers with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission's Bus Inspection Unit were doing a credential check of an ABC Transport van on Maywood Avenue on Sept. 16 when they discovered that Lock had a phony license, Parodi said.

ABC, based in Dumont, contracts with the South Bergen Juncture Commission, which has a school on Maywood Avenue. The SBJC serves more than 300 special education students with three main campuses and five annexes in eight towns, while offering transportation, professional development and related services.

Lock had just dropped off a student there when borough police got the call from the inspectors.

Parodi, who was one of the responders, said he and two other people had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit as the van sped off from the Maywood Avenue school.

Police chased the van for less than a mile and a half before terminating the pursuit out of safety concerns.

Parodi and his colleagues investigated and identified Lock.

He was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, ID theft and exhibiting false documents and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Thursday.

