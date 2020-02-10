Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Maywood Man Walking Dog Struck In Chain-Reaction Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
A vehicle struck another, knocking it into the Maywood victim, responders said.
A vehicle struck another, knocking it into the Maywood victim, responders said. Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A Maywood man in his late 70s was injured in a freak chain-reaction crash while walking his dog Sunday night, responders said.

A vehicle struck another vehicle, knocking it into him, in the 100 block of East Central Avenue before 8:30 p.m., they said.

The victim was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center and released, responders said.

The dog was returned, uninjured, to the family, friends said.

Initial reports of the victim being pinned were incorrect, they said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.