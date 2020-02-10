Maywood Man Walking Dog Struck In Chain-Reaction Crash

A Maywood man in his late 70s was injured in a freak chain-reaction crash while walking his dog Sunday night, responders said.

A vehicle struck another vehicle, knocking it into him, in the 100 block of East Central Avenue before 8:30 p.m., they said.

The victim was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center and released, responders said.

The dog was returned, uninjured, to the family, friends said.

Initial reports of the victim being pinned were incorrect, they said.

