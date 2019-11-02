Maywood Man, 21, Charged With Killing Bloomingdale Woman In Car Outside Hackensack Party

UPDATE: A 21-year-old Maywood man was charged with reckless manslaughter Saturday following an autopsy on a 19-year-old Bloomingdale woman who'd been with him at a party in a Hackensack high-rise apartment.

Michael T. Gaffney recklessly caused the death of Francis Victoria Garcia, who was with him in the back seat of a car parked on the top level of a garage at 140 Prospect Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Law enforcement sources said an autopsy was conducted to determine whether the victim died of an overdose of from injuries sustained in the car.

The 5-foot-8-inch, 180-pound Gaffney told detectives that they'd taken prescription medication and were having rough sex in her car when she lost consciousness, a law enforcement source said, adding that the victim had bruises on her neck consistent with his claim.

City police got a 911 call at 2:14 a.m., Musella said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

140 Prospect Avenue

