Hasbrouck Heights police worked furiously to revive a Maywood driver Thursday afternoon after his Chevy rear-ended a boat being towed on Route 17.

The crash occurred in the northbound lane around 5 p.m.

EMS took over and brought the critically injured 54-year-old victim to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Borough firefighters also responded.

