Maywood Council Fires Business Administrator

Jerry DeMarco
Roberta Stern
Roberta Stern Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

Maywood’s Borough Council unanimously dismissed Borough Administrator Roberta Stern during a brief Zoom meeting Tuesday night, Daily Voice has learned.

Stern, 75, of Englewood Cliffs, has had a lengthy career in local government.

She was first appointed as Maywood’s first female borough administrator in January 2012.

At the time, she’d been an Englewood Cliffs councilwoman, a Ridgefield borough administrator, the director of the Bergen County Department of Human Services and a one time aide to former Sen. Robert Torricelli.

A resolution was read at Tuesday night's virtual Mayor & Council meeting, where Stern was terminated by a 6-0 vote, multiple sources said.

"It was a very short meeting, just a couple of minutes," one said.

Sentiment for the move had been building, those involved said. It finally broke amid rancor over whether or not to reopen the municipal pool -- which already had been losing money -- amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials "wanted research and figures," one source said. "There was no contingency plan put in place a few months ago and there was a series of times where they just felt they didn't get the support they needed."

