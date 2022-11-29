Contact Us
Massive Tow Truck Fire Backs Up Route 80 In Morris County: UPDATE

Valerie Musson
Roxbury Township Police Department
Roxbury Township Police Department Photo Credit: Roxbury Township Police via Facebook

A car caught fire on a tow truck on Route 80 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down several lanes in Morris County and snarling traffic as crews responded, authorities said.

The car caught fire on a flatbed in the westbound lanes near milepost 28 in Roxbury Township around 1:40 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

Two of three right lanes were closed west of exit 28 to CR 631/US 46, 511NJ confirmed around 2 p.m.

Delays of 15 to 20 minutes were reported east of exit 30 to Howard Blvd. in Mount Arlington to west of exit 28 to CR 631/US 46 in Roxbury Township.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was unknown, Marchan said.

