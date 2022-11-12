Massive Search Launched For 13-Year-Old South Jersey Girl

A search was under way Saturday, Nov. 12 for a 13-year-old girl reported missing.

Madelyn McKenna was reported missing out of Sicklerville in Gloucester Township on Friday, Nov. 11, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Chief of Police David J. Harkins said.

She is a white female, described as having a thin build, 5’2” and approximately 120 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. She was last seen leaving a friend’s residence on Melissa Drive in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township.

She was wearing a red crop top with black and red plaid pajama pants, with black Ugg boots and a white hoodie sweatshirt. McKenna is believed to be in the area of Gloucester Township.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Madelyn McKenna’s whereabouts, please contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Paris Johnson at (856) 397-7365 and Gloucester Township Police Detective Joe Eden at (856) 228-4500.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS or call the Gloucester Township Police Department’s Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (856) 842-5560.

